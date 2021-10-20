“It’s definitely going to deter people:” Dewitt minister says less missionaries will go to Haiti after kidnapping

FILE – A view of the densely populated Jalousie neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, file)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been 4 days since more than a dozen Americans and a Canadian missionary were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti.

Six of those people are from Michigan.

One mother and her five children from the Hart area are among the missionaries taken by a gang in Haiti.

A fellow church member said she was shocked when she heard the news.

“It’s just things you hear out there. It’s not something that really comes that close to home,” the woman said.

The church member did not want to be identified but said she grew up with the family.

She said the mother, her husband and their children left for the mission trip earlier this month through Christian aid ministries.

But the husband was not with the family when they were abducted.

Rick Stacy is the senior minister at DeWitt Christian church. They do missionary work in the Dominican Republic which is right next to Haiti.

“It’s definitely going to deter people,” Stacy said.

He said fewer people will go to Haiti for missionary work because of this.

“At least families that are gonna send children down, that’s not gonna be happening for a while,” Stacy said.

The white house press secretary said the FBI and other U.S. agencies are working to free the missionaries.

The gang that kidnapped the missionaries is demanding $17 million for their release.

Back closer to home, there are prayers from those who know them well.

“We know that we have to trust God, he’s the only one who can do miracles,” the family friend said.

Prayers also from those they’ve never even met.

“I’m praying for the people. Praying for the missionaries certainly, we pray that they’ll be released shortly,” Stacy said.

The mayor of hart is working to set up a prayer vigil for the family sometime this week.