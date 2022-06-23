OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) — National Detroit-style pizza day is Thursday, June 23. To honor it Buddy’s Pizza, the original Detroit-style pizza creator is partnering with the Salvation Army to help give back.

Donations made will help fight both homelessness and hunger, with every pizza sold today.

According to officials with the restaurant chain, any pizza sold at any of its 21 locations, will represent $1 in donations, which will be donated to the Salvation Army, helping end hunger and homelessness in the Greater Lansing area.

Buddy’s Pizza founded the national day last year, in 2021 to celebrate its 75th anniversary. The company says it did so to showcase Michigan, and to honor the history, style and roots of where Detroit style pizza began.

Buddy’s teamed up with pizzerias across the country from New York to San Diego, ones that also sell Detroit style pizzas, and ones that will also be giving back donations today.

Each location will give the donations back locally to an organization that are fighting hunger and or homelessness, if you would like to know more information on how to donate, you can click here.

