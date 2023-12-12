LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Monday morning many people woke up and read an opinion piece published in the Detroit Free Press newspaper headlined, Lansing, schmansing — move Michigan’s capital back to Detroit.

The author, Nancy Kaffer, used a recent visit to Lansing as an excuse to bash the city and bad-talk the choice of Lansing being the state capital, its parking and even its Mexican food, calling it “a sad little town.”

Let’s just say the opinion did not go over too well around mid-Michigan.

By midday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor made time to respond. “Kaffer doesn’t know anything about the city of Lansing,” Mayor Schor told 6 News. “I think she doesn’t know a damn thing about what we believe Lansing is.”

In a column he wrote that was published Tuesday morning in both the Lansing State Journal and Detroit Free Press, Mayor Schor took the high road and said, “Michigan is the home to many remarkable cities large and small — including both Lansing and Detroit, as well as Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Flint, Kalamazoo and so many others. Our communities balance each other and connect to create a vibrant place for people to live and work, vacation and learn.”

But later on social media, Mayor Schor was much more direct. “It’s easy to s**t on a city you visit once every other year and think you’re funny,” Mayor Schor wrote. “I didn’t think it was funny at all, and neither did many of you based on the calls and comments we are getting from across the state.

“And seriously, next time Nancy is (in) town someone take her for some great tacos somewhere! We really do have some fantastic options – for being such a “sad little town.”