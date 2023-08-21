LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The International Brake Safety Week will take place throughout North America from Aug. 20 through 26. This initiative is conducted by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

Brake safety awareness, education and outreach are major elements of the Brake Safety Week campaign.

Officers from the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be conducting brake inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state.

Lives are saved each day as a result of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large trucks and buses will be inspected during this week alone.

Drivers are asked to provide their operating credentials and hours-of-service documentation. Inspectors will also be attentive to apparent alcohol and/or drug impairment.

Improperly installed or poorly maintained brake systems can reduce the braking capacity and stopping distance of trucks or buses, which poses a serious safety risk.