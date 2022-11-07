EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A nationwide movement aimed at stopping sexual assaults on campus kicked off Monday. The effort is in full swing at Michigan State University, where students are urged to spread awareness.

Associate Director for the Prevention, Outreach, and Education Department Matea Caluk said she is looking to paint a new picture.

“So, this week, we are kicking off our ‘It’s On Us’ week of action. Which is actually a national initiative but we do have a chapter here right on MSU’s campus,” Caluk said.

And the MSU chapter is looking to take action.

“And so from Monday through this Friday, we have events on campus to bring awareness to sexual assault that happens to college campuses,” she said.

Caluk said that these events are spread throughout the week and have a goal to highlight awareness, talk about bystander intervention, and talk about consent. And Monday’s event was designed to get people engaged.

“Today as a kickoff, we wanted to gather the campus community at the rock, which is kind of a pivotal place on campus where people gather and put out great messaging,” she said.

They handed out resources and painted the rock to show they care about what happens on college campuses. It’s all in an effort to create a culture of care and support, showing people there are resources available to help.

“We certainly have mechanisms in place to support individuals if they have been affected by violence,” she said. “But we also want to make sure that we are preventing violence from happening in the first place.”

If you’re interested in checking out any of the events this week, you can find the list of events and locations here.