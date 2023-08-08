LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tuesday is Election Day for some Michiganders. Residents will be voting to narrow down candidates for the Lansing City Council and Jackson Mayor.

The primary on Aug. 8 will narrow down the At-Large to four candidates and the Ward 1 seat to two.

At-Large council members Patricia Spitzley and Carol Wood are not running for reelection.

Here is the full list of candidates for Lansing City Council:

Council Member At-Large:

Nicklas Zande

Jody Washington

Keshawn Mitchell-Roland

Farhan Sheikh-Omar

Tamera Carter

Missy Lilje

Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu

Olivia Vaden

First Ward Council Member:

Ryan Kost (Incumbent)

Michael VandeGuchte

D. Taft

Third Ward Council Member:

King Robertson

Adam Hussain (Incumbent)

The Jackson Mayor race will be narrowed from three candidates to two.

Incumbent Mayor Daniel Mahoney, Jackson City Councilwoman Laura Dwyer Schlecte and John Wilson are all on the ballot.

School bonds will also be on the ballot. Residents of Jackson County can vote on bonds for Michigan Center Schools and Northwest Community Schools.

Voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their polling place.