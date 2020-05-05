It’s voting day! Here’s what is on the ballot in Jackson County

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is voting day — and for Jackson County, there are four election proposals awaiting voter feedback.

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate not exceeding

18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by

law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation

allowance.

Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the Charter Township of Blackman, of 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed at the original voted 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 5 years, 2020 through 2024 inclusive, for the operations and equipment for the Township’s Public Safety Department? This would raise an estimated $1,057,031 in the first year the millage is levied.

Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the Township of Leoni, of 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed at the original voted 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 5 years, 2020 through 2024 inclusive, for the operations and equipment for police and fire services? This would raise an estimated $776,400 in the first year the millage is levied.

Shall Napoleon Township be authorized to levy a millage against all real and personal property

within Napoleon Township, Jackson County, Michigan not to exceed .75 mills of state taxable

value, for a period of 20 Years, beginning November 30, 2020, for Napoleon Township Fire

Department Apparatus, Equipment and Housing. If approved, the estimated revenue that will be

collected in the first year will be approximately $169,406.

For more information on the ballot proposals visit: https://www.mijackson.org/358/Election-Candidates-Proposals