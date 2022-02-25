GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner of a Grand Rapids bar is taking a stand after Russia invaded Ukraine Thursday.

Bob’s Bar posted a photo on its Facebook page and said it is no longer selling Russian vodka.

Bob Quay, the bar’s owner, told News 8 this is his way of sanctioning Russia for its actions. He added he hopes his move will spark conversation.

“I mean, it’s just a statement. It’s not gonna cause (Russian President) Vladimir (Putin) to move out of Ukraine,” Quay said. “But yeah, it’s a small statement on behalf of this local bar here. It’s what I can do.”

Quay said this is the first time he’s taken products off the shelves and they likely will not come back.