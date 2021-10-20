Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Co. recalls chowder, may contain hard plastic pieces

Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company Recalls Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon Because the Product may Contain Hard Plastic Pieces

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Washington-state based soup and sauce brand is recalling a clam chowder product due to the potential plastic contamination.

Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company, of Mukilteo, Washington is recalling 14,698 sleeves of refrigerated 2-24 oz. Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon. potentially containing hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces.

The announcement was made yesterday by both the company and the FDA.

The Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, Costco Item #1270666, was distributed to Costco stores exclusively for retail purchase by consumers in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The chowder is packaged in a double pack of 24oz. clear plastic cups. The Universal Product Code (UPC) is 0 30383 19649 6 and the use by date is listed as 12-22-2021 on the bottom of the slide.

On Sunday, a customer found a piece of plastic in their container and immediately notified Ivar’s.

The piece of plastic found by the consumer is in the shape of a half circle with some of the center missing, with edges that are sharp and pointed. The diameter of the circle is approximately 1 ½”.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture, it is possible that the remainder of the circular plastic is a similarly intact piece or numerous smaller pieces.

Products should be removed from store shelves and wither thrown away by consumer or returned to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-425-493-1402, Monday-Friday, 8am-5 pm pacific time zone.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.