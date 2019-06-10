“I’ve been in crossfire,” teens open up about gun violence experience

“The fact that we are here today, it can be said that we have gun violence in our community,” said Jackson Director of Police and Fire Services, Elmer Hitt.

Dozens of people gathered today at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Jackson to learn more about gun violence in their city and what they can do to help solve the ongoing issue.

“Over the last three years…confirmed shootings, in 16′ we had 71, in 17′ we had 80 and in 18′ we had 124,” said Hitt.

For fourteen year old Brion Boyd and thirteen year old Dwayne Hood, they already know gun violence is an issue in their neighborhood.

“I’ve heard I’ve seen I’ve been in, I’ve been in cross fire… yeah it’s bad,” said Brion.

This past Thursday was their most recent run in the crossfire.

“We were playing basketball outside and somebody was shooting at somebody else and we were right there, and like the bullets went right past me and my face and stuff and him he bullet went past his leg and stuff and we were basically got shot at, we were right in the middle of it,” said Brion.

And this wasn’t their first time.

“No, no it wasn’t the only time, but this time was the closest,” said Dwayne.

On Friday, a day after Brion and Dwayne were caught in the crossfire, Jackson City Mayor, Derek Dobies, signed a proclamation to declare June 7th as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the city of Jackson.

Mayor Dobies told 6 News that the topic of gun violence will be discussed at the Jackson city council meeting Tuesday.