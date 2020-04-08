Izzo family postpones Legacy 5k, designates original date as day of charitable giving

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The 2nd annual Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll, originally set for April 18 on the campus of Michigan State University, has been rescheduled.

The Izzo family told 6 News in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, they felt the right decision was to reschedule the race to Sept. 12.

They are however, asking people in the community to use the original date of the race as a day of charitable giving.

“The poorest of the poor are the ones who are suffering the most and I’ve talked to different organizations and they are adapting, changing, keeping the social distances, but still having to serve the people in our community,” Lupe Izzo said.

Last year, more than 3,000 people participated in the inaugural Izzo Legacy 5k and the event raised almost $250,000 for local charities.

The Izzo family said these charities are still in need, especially now.

“Nobody can plan for this and so we’re trying to do what would be the next best thing, well postpone the race still have it later on, but on this date when we were going to have the race is to make sure that we’re still trying to help the people that really needed the help,” Tom Izzo said.

He added that they considered the idea of a virtual race, but felt that defeated the main goal of the event.

“It started where we wanted to do something for the whole community… especially Lupe and my daughter Raquel and so we talked about doing it virtual and having a race that way but that kind of took away from what we wanted and that was the bonding that was the togetherness,” the MSU Basketball Coach said.

Raquel, Tom and Lupe Izzo’s daughter and one of the race planners said while she hoped to have the race the same weekend as the spring football game, postponing the race will give people something to look forward to in light of everything that’s going on now.

“I think canceling all together would have been disappointing. We still are gonna get together at the end of this and we’re gonna be able to celebrate something even more than just our charities but being able to hug each other again,” Lupe said.

A list of charities that the Izzo Legacy Family fund supports can be found here. Race participants can donate directly to this year’s selected charities. Those who pre-registered have the option to get a refund, transfer their race fees to the new date, or donate the cost to charity.