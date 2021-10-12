Izzo Legacy Roll creates inclusive 5k event

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “I’ve done a lot of long-distance pushing.”

Brent Severance is a student at MSU this year, and he will participate in the Izzo Legacy 5K run, walk or roll. “

Rolling in this context means pushing your wheelchair with your forearms while leaning forward. It’s equivalent to running.

Izzo legacy’s 5k run is one of the few accessible courses to pick with a roll section it’s fairly new the first and only time it was offered was in 2019 before the pandemic.

“Having an accessible option that’s right there and available is just great,” said Severance.

“The planning committee reached out to me to get some feedback from our group regarding accessibility for the course, general inclusion for the event,” said Peeyoth Passick, an MSU instructor in charge of wheelchair sports classes. He helped create this year’s course.

“A significant portion of it is going to happen on the road as well which will make it a lot easier for anybody using a chair or a handcycle.”

He says he’s passionate about this 5k.

“People with disabilities don’t often have opportunities, or a voice in the community I think it’s important to plan and organize inclusive events that can incorporate everybody.”

Passick and Severance hope the community will learn about accessibility through this event. “They will see all the different and diverse people that are coming out for the race including the walk and the roll individuals, and we’ll be able to do all of this together and properly.”