Jaali, Potter Park Zoo’s Black Rhino calf will heads to a new home this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Potter Park’s first black rhino calf will head to a new home this upcoming fall.

Jaali’s mother Doppsee and father Phineus met in October 2017 after a breeding recommendation from the SSP.

“Jaali was a joy to work with, and it’s been a privilege watching him learn and grow”, said Hoofstock Area Lead Zookeeper Kim Hernandez. “Though we’ll all miss him greatly, we’re excited to see him off on his next adventure – we will enjoy this last summer with him!”

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Black Rhino Survival Program announced Jaali will be paired with another young female to breed at his new home.

Jaali has gained fans from around the world and brought the plight of his species to an ever-larger audience.

“The reception to Jaali has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thankful so many people were able to follow and connect with his story.” said Zoo Director Cindy Wagner. “Each of those who donated, shared, or engaged with Jaali’s story played a part in his success, and we are grateful to have such a supportive community.”

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) there are only 5,000 black rhinos remaining in the wild, and only about 60 at AZA-accredited zoos in the United States.