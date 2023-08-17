JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Families lined up Thursday to grab up free backpacks filled with school supplies at the US Staffing Agency.

This is the second year for the event, called, “We Got Your Back.” The backpacks have notebooks, folders, pencils and erasers in them.

The event started at 12 p.m., and soon several people were already arriving. By 12:30 p.m., the agency had given away all 90 bags to people in line, organizers said.

Organizers said they wanted to do it for the community.

“We at US Staffing…care about our community and doing good for others,” said Cassandra Thornsbury, operations manager at US Staffing.