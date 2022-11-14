JACKSON CO, Mich. (WLSN) – Multiple schools closed on Monday, November 14, in Jackson County after a ransomware attack on the districts’ computers.

The Jackson County Intermediate School District confirmed the ransomware attack on social media. The attack was first detected over the previous weekend.

Ransomware attacks use software that encrypts files on a computer, making the files useless unless the victim pays the attacker, usually in cryptocurrency.

“We have engaged external cybersecurity advisors to assist in the safe restoration of our systems and to investigate. We have also contacted law enforcement,” said Jackson Co. Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley on social media.

“Our teams are working around the clock to bring systems back up in a safe and secure manner. We will provide an operating status update later today. At this time, we continue to ask everyone to refrain from using any school-issued devices.”

It’s unclear how many schools were affected by the attack.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.