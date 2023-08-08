JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Area Transportation Authority has announced that it will once again provide residents with free bus rides to City of Jackson polling centers on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Tuesday’s primary election will narrow down the candidates for Mayor of Jackson.

The top two candidates with the most votes in the primary will move on to the Tuesday, Nov. 7 General Election.

“By removing transportation costs on election day, we hope to encourage a higher voter turnout and foster an inclusive democratic process,” says Michael Brown, Executive Director of the Jackson Area Transportation Authority.

“We believe that every citizen’s voice matters, and it is our duty as a transportation authority to ensure that accessibility is not a barrier to civic engagement.”

Where to Vote:

WARD 1: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1107 Adrian St.

WARD 2: Boos Recreation Center closed in 2023 for construction. Voters shifted to the following locations:

Precinct 3: St. John’s United Center for Caring, 801 S. Mechanic St.

Precincts 4 & 5: St. John’s Parish Center, 711 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

WARD 3: St. John’s Parish Center, 711 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

WARD 4: First Presbyterian Church, 743 W. Michigan Ave.

WARD 5: St. John’s United Center for Caring, 801 S. Mechanic St.

WARD 6: Cascades Baptist Church, 1012 W. High St.

The Jackson Area Transportation Authority can be reached by calling 517-787-8363.