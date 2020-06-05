Jackson Area Transportation Authority to resume regular services June 13

Jackson Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re living in Jackson and have been waiting to take the bus, the Jackson Area Transportation Authority is announcing that regular services will be resuming starting Saturday, June 13, 2020.

This includes weekend services which are fixed bus routes on Saturdays and Reserve-A-Ride which is available both Saturday and Sunday.

All buses will be running the regular service schedule and hours. Fares will be collected starting June 13th and passengers will no longer be entering through the rear doors.

Passengers will still be encouraged to continue to practice social distancing. Facial coverings will be required until further notice.