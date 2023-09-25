LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson’s fall 2023 hydrant flushing begins Monday, in the southwest section of the city, and should conclude on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the northeast part of the city, officials said.

The flushing activity will also take place in the bordering areas of Summit, Blackman and Leoni townships. Flushing will go on each day from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Its purpose is to maintain the quality of the city’s water system, including washing iron and sediment out of water mains, cleaning pipes and refreshing the water system.

City officials said that although the flushed sediment does not affect water quality, it can cause discoloration in the water. They said the water remains safe to drink and that discoloration often goes away within a short time.

Officials advised people in the area not to wash their clothes while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods, since the water may be discolored. They also said residents might experience low water pressure for a short time while flushing is happening.

If you have questions about hydrant flushing, you can ask them on the city’s website or by calling the Department of Public Works at 517-788-4170.