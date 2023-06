JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Like blues music? Live near Jackson?

If so, today’s a good day for you. Today marks the beginning of the Jackson Blues Fest.

The three-day-long festival will feature 15 shows. The concerts are located at 10138 Tompkins Rd. in Jackson.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and ends at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Each day will begin with the 6:00 p.m. performance.

It costs $10 to get in at the gate, but kids 12 and under get in free.