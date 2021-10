JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A building in Jackson adorned with a “Spin and Win” sign was raided by authorities on Wednesday.

The building is located at 2816 E Ganson St, in Jackson. Several items were pulled out of the building in what appeared to be an illegal gambling operation.

The Attorney General’s office is investigating the building and would not comment on an “ongoing investigation” at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.