Jackson bus service to close its downtown center today

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)— The Jackson Area Transportation Authority announced the downtown Jackson bus station indoor lobby area will remain closed today.

According to a statement released to 6 News, the station will remain closed due to sanitation. A spokesperson for the transportation company hasn’t confirmed if the sanitizing is related to COVID-19.

“We here at JATA value our customers immensely and are committed to their safety. It is with this in mind we are announcing the closing of our downtown Transfer Center for today, October 28, 2021. This closing may be extended based upon our ability to safely reopen the lobby area. We will be utilizing this time to fully sanitize the building in preparation for reopening. The city buses will continue to run, however, there will be no access to the inside of the building. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we wish good health on all of our passengers and the community at large.” —Ryan F. Smith, Government and Community Relations Manger

People who need to use the bus service can still ride as long as it’s outside.