Jackson Catholic Schools receive $1 million donation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Catholic Schools received a $1 million donation from Jackson-area businessman Richard Neuenfeldt, a former Catholic school student.

“Given how strongly my own Catholic school education enriched my life, I wanted to give back to the academic community that helped shape me,” said Neuenfeldt.

Neuenfeldt started his Catholic education at St Joseph’s in Quebec.

The money will be used for scholarships aimed towards lower-income families.

“The guidance that I received at these catholic schools was important for my growth. I was blessed with six years of boarding school prior to high school graduation, plus college and beyond,” said Neuenfeldt.