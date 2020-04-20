Jackson Chamber of Commerce prepares for state reopening

Empty restaurants paint a picture of a familiar story for many people out of a job. To try, and help businesses stay afloat, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce created the Jackson Smart Restart program.

“It’s so important to be prepared to come out of this. You think about every business, you may have been in business for five days, or a hundred years, but everybody is trying to come out of this as strong as possible,” said President, and CEO of the Jackson Chamber, Craig Hatch.

The program is a deferred membership payment option for Jackson businesses, and non-profits affected by the pandemic to either delay, or pause their payment for up to three months. The chamber says, this opportunity gives businesses access to key leaders, and decision-makers to help grow, and protect your business.

“The ultimate impact is to do everything we can. It’s such a critical time, probably the most critical in most businesses life cycle, so we hope to just do our part to help, and maybe do just enough things to help a business stay through this,” said Hatch.

The chamber says there are no strong requirements to join. If your business is interested in joining the program..the chamber says to go to https://www.jacksonchamber.org/