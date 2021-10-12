Jackson City Council approves improvement projects, trick-or-treat hours

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson City Council approved a slew of new projects and ordinances on Tuesday, including trick-or-treat hours for Halloween.

Trick-or-treat hours in the City of Jackson will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday Oct. 31. The Council also approved a resolution that encourages residents to trick-or-treat during these hours only.

A new marijuana growing facility had its license approved for a planned facility on Wildwood Avenue near Ganson Street.

Pedestrian trails and a bridge in Cascades Park are being transferred to Jackson County. Despite the park being a County park, the bridge and trails were managed by the City.

