Jackson City Council to vote on corridor improvements

It’s a forgotten spot in South Jackson as many of the building behind me sit empty here on MLK drive, but a new proposal from the Mayor of Jackson would help bring the area back to life.

“I’ve proposed to City Council the creation of a Corridor Improvement Authority down MLK here, and actually down Prospect as well to really drive some of the economic development, and progress downtown out and into the neighborhoods,” said Jackson Mayor, Derek Dobies.

The improvement authority would include a 9-member team to oversee, and implement tax dollars. Mayor Dobies says, the plan is to attract new businesses, and investment to the area, just like what’s been done downtown where several new businesses have set up.

“When we invest public dollars, it attracts private capital, and I think the same can be said about MLK too as well,” said Dobies.

Construction near the neighborhood is already underway just up the street with work on the road, added lighting, and a new park.

“We are going to continue that down MLK, down Prospect, and start to connect some of these other businesses that we have, and provide some incentives for new businesses to want to locate here,” said Dobies.

The Mayor adds, he has high hopes for what this improvement could do not just for South Jackson, but for the entire community.

“This area is really primed for a lot of investment, and it can be a really great I think corridor, and gateway to our community, and to our downtown.”

The Mayor says he expects the final vote of approval in next week’s city council meeting.