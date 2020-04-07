Jackson City Councilwoman resigns from position citing “nastiness”

Fifth Ward Councilmember Kelsey Heck speaks during the 2020 State of the City Address at the Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.J. Scott Park | MLive.com

Jackson City Councilwoman Kelsey Heck has resigned from her position.

Heck has held the city council seat in the 5th Ward of Jackson since 2018 when she replaced Andrew Frounfelker, who resigned on charges of domestic violence.

Heck’s resignation was made effective Monday, April 6. This May, Heck would have faced a recall election because of her vote to approve a roundabout in Austin Blair Park in Jackson last year. Many people did not want roundabouts because of their inconvenience.

Citing her reasons for resigning, Heck said in a Facebook statement that a small group of people had wanted her to resign when she first took office. This same group of people also applied for the appointment to city council, according to Heck.

“This unrelenting nastiness has taken a toll, as I imagine it would for any reasonable person, and I think there is strength in acknowledging my limits. I’ve decided that I’m going to hold on to the good I’ve managed to do and let go of the rest.”

She said she is grateful to have served for the City of Jackson.