Jackson Civil War Muster Cancelled

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS/MLIVE) – Jackson will be without its Civil War reenactment event again this year.

The Civil War Muster, scheduled for Aug. 21-23 at Ella Sharp Park is being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson Civil War Society President Tom Berlucchi said.

“We estimate our crowd to be about 18,000 over two days, so under the current situation that were facing with this pandemic, there is absolutely no way that we could possibly even try to do this safely for the public,” Berlucchi said.

The event will return Aug. 21-23, 2021, he said, adding the cancellation has put the group far ahead of schedule for next year’s event.

This is the second year the event has been called off. Last year, the event was cancelled in order to reinvent the muster for this summer, organizers said.

No sponsors or partners have backed out on their support of the event despite the second straight cancellation, Berlucchi said.

The Civil War Muster began in 1985, when former Jackson County parks director James Guerriero stumbled upon a similar event in Mason. Guerriero asked if the group would wish to come to Jackson and it has been a summer staple ever since.