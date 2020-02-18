Jackson Co. murderers found guilty

Jackson, Mich — Two people have been found guilty of second degree murder by separate juries in Jackson County.

Sijwana Taylor,48, was found guilty of second degree murder on Friday Feb. 14. This charge carries a maximum penalty in the Department of Corrections.

Savanna Frinkle, 22, was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday Feb. 18.

On Aug. 30 2018, Jackson City Police Department was dispatched for reports of a stabbing. Additional investigation revealed defendant Frinkle stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife that Taylor had in her possession. The victim died as a result of the injuries.

“We are pleased with this result and thank the jury for their service,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

“Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Branigan Hawkins, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Hull, and Jackson City Police Detective Grove did an outstanding job,” said Jarzynka.

Sentencing date is scheduled for April 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in Judge John G. McBain’s court.