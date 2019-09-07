Jackson Co. parents work to unite against drug addiction

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Two mid-Michigan parents are looking to provide support to others with children fighting addiction.

While there are many groups to help those suffering from substance abuse recover, there’s one thing that’s not so common: support for the parents of those addicted.

Two Jackson County parents are working to solve this problem by offering up their own experiences.

“I’m sitting here on this actual deck yelling at him, just stop, just stop, why can’t you just stop?,” said Joseph Greiner.

A heroin addiction: that’s what changed the lives of Tara and Joseph Greiner a little more than a year ago.

“As most parents are, we were blindsided about our son’s drug use. It’s terrifying to go through, is the best way I can describe it,” said Tara Greiner.

“When this all started, I didn’t realize it was a disease. I just thought it was weak people coming from weak families and just, they were losers, they just couldn’t get their lives together,” said Joseph Greiner.

But that thought soon changed. Their son is now eight months sober, so they’re hoping to help other parents going through the same thing, by starting the group “Parents United by Children with Substance Use Disorder” in Jackson.

“It’s going to be parent to parent, we’re not professionals, we’re just living this disease with our son,” said Joseph Greiner.

They hope by telling their story they’ll inspire others to do the same.

“You have to be able to recover yourself first, and that’s what we’re hoping that the group will do, that the parents know they can’t cure their child, but they can recover themselves, so that they can better help their child,” said Tara Greiner.

If you’d like to join the Parents United group but don’t know where to go, click here.

The group’s first meeting is on September 16th at the New Covenant Living Church in Jackson.