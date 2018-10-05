Jackson Co. sheriff could face recall vote to remove him from office

JACKSON CO., Mich. (WLNS) - A recall vote may be in the future for Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand.

A state panel will decide if a recall petition against the Jackson County sheriff will proceed. Earlier this year, audio recordings of Sheriff Steve Rand making negative comments towards women, minorities, and the disabled community were released to the public.

Since then, many have called for his resignation, but the sheriff has refused to step down. Now one Jackson County man is working to push him out of office.

Just months after a lawsuit was filed against Sheriff Rand, the father of the man suing Rand has now filed petition language to try and remove Rand as sheriff.

What this means is: if this petition passes the Board of Canvassers on Monday and collects 13,000 signatures in the following six months, Rand could be voted out of office.

In the audio recordings, Rand said in part, “She'll **** it all up because she's a scatter-brained ****,” and “I thought you gingers stuck together with the blacks.”

“It's just not right for Jackson County to have a sheriff like this,” said Dean Schuette, a retired Jackson Police Department detective.

After months of waiting for Governor Rick Snyder to remove Sheriff Rand from office, Schuette he's taking the situation into his own hands.

“The people of Jackson County, and the state of Michigan have to put up with this type of person as their leader, and it's not necessary,” said Schuette.

In Michigan, there are only two ways to remove a sheriff from office, either by governor's order or by recall.

James Fett, the attorney representing Tommy Schuette against Rand, says the Governor's office should've taken care of this situation sooner.

“This is a no brainer. These are character defects that would prompt him to make these kind of comments about so many people. You can't fix that,” said Fett.

Earlier this year, Rand apologized for his comments on the recordings saying this doesn't represent his character.

“The words at no time indicate my actions. I can assure people of that. They don't reflect my true feelings or the feelings I have in my heart,” said Sheriff Rand in February 2018.

But Schuette says Rand's behavior is unforgivable and this isn't the leadership he wants in Jackson County.

“The right thing to do would be for Steve to step down and save the county, and himself the embarrassment and the cost of this problem,” said Schuette.

6 News did reach out Sheriff Rand for comment today but didn’t hear back. If the petition is approved on Monday and Schuette gets 13,000 signatures, Jackson County voters will have a say next May if Rand stays in office or not.