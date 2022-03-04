JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – One person is dead after an accident in which police say a stolen car topped 100 miles an hour.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place on Friday at around 12:56 p.m.

According to police, a 22-year-old Moscow Township man was traveling south on Moscow Road near Tripp Road. The man was driving at around 102 miles per hour in a stolen vehicle.

He attempted to switch lanes and overtake a tractor-trailer traveling in the same direction, but then collided head-on with a vehicle traveling north on Moscow Road.

The stolen vehicle caught on fire and the driver was pulled from the wreckage by a deputy and Hanover Twp. firefighter.

The front seat passenger of the northbound vehicle, a 28-year-old woman, died from her injuries at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

The 29-year-old driver of the northbound car was injured, though deputies say he will survive. A 2-year-old boy from Hillsdale in a car seat was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation and deputies are asking anyone with info to contact Undersheriff Christopher Simpson at (517) 768-7904.