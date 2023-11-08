JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson College Trustees appointed a new board member Wednesday night.

The board approved Teshna Thomas to complete the term of Sam Barnes.

6 News partner MLive reports Barnes resigned in October to accept a new position in Cleveland, Ohio. He’d served on the Board of Trustees since 2009.

Thomas is the director of Community Engagement at Henry Ford Health. She’s worked for Henry Ford in a variety of roles for nearly 20 years.

According to her Linked-In profile, she holds a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership and Administration from Concordia University in Ann Arbor, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Cornerstone University.

She holds certificates in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace from the USF Corporate Training and Professional Education. She is also a certified office of healthcare compliance from the American Institute of Healthcare Compliance, Inc.

In addition, she serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity in Jackson and Experience Jackson.