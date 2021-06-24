Jackson college boiler room catches fire and no employees are allowed on campus June 25th

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Tonight Jackson College’s boiler room caught fire due to electrical problems.

Jackson College sent out an advisory message saying they believe the fire started due to a power surge, the electrical transformer in the boiler room of the potter center caught fire.

According to the advisory, several fire departments responded to the scene quickly, and the flames have been extinguished.

6 News reports some of the fire departments who were on scene, Summit Township, JFD, Spring Arbor, Liberty Township, Black-Leoni, and JDART.

Jackson College says there will be no employees allowed on campus June 25, 2021, unless they have special permission. Jackson College is encouraging employees to work from home at this time.

<<<This story is developing and will continue to be updated.