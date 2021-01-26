Jackson College bolstering its equity transfer initiative

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson College is now collaborating with Wayne State University in an equity transfer initiative.
It’s a new effort led by the American Association of Community Colleges to improve transfer success.
The two-year ETI will award students upwards of $27,000.
The purpose is to increase transfer and completion for underrepresented student populations.
These students include African Americans, Hispanics, adults, and first-generation learners.
The plan for this new initiative is to help students use strategies to help enhance completion of degrees which is often times buried behind various transfer barriers between schools.