Jackson College campus concerned after report of sexual assault

Paige Sanders is a freshman on the Jackson College basketball team, and she believes the school does a great job with safety, and that’s why the alert sent out last night surprised her.

“I actually get scared I’m like what like say an assault I’m like oh my God I need to be more careful, so I told my mom, and I’m telling her like well mom you know stuff happens, and stuff like that,” said Sanders.

Jackson College officials say the incident happened in student housing. They say they received the report around 6:30 last night by a third party. The alleged victim chose not to come forward.



The school says safety is their top priority with more than 80 cameras active in each student housing building. There is also an extensive check in system that both residents, and guests must complete to even get to their rooms.

The school also wants students to know that they are there for them with whatever they need to feel, and remain safe.

“We know how to handle these situations. We can investigate them with law enforcement really well, and we want to make sure that if somebody indeed had this happened to them that we can provide all the services necessary including a health clinic on campus, and counselors,” said Vice President for Talent and Administration at Jackson College, Cynthia Allen.

Meanwhile, Paige, and her mom are both concerned, and taking action.

“She told me bring a mace, and anything that I can to make sure I just be safe, and make sure I don’t walk by myself. I actually have a sister here and we don’t go nowhere without each other,” said Sanders.



Here is a link to the school’s campus safety.

https://www.jccmi.edu/campus-security-safety/contact/