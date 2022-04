JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A late faculty member gave a legacy gift to a Jackson college.

Myrna Berlet was a professor at Jackson Community College for 32 years. She passed away last year at the age of 80.

But today, Berlet’s trust gave Jackson College nearly $1.3 million to use for science equipment.

Doctor daniel Phelan said, “It is gifts like these that continue to advance Jackson College’s mission to transforming student lives.”