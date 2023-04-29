JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson College’s Concatenation Convention, or Con Con, is presenting four independent movies with an opportunity to meet the filmmakers.

The convention, which focuses on Afrofuturist art this year, will screen the works of two African American filmmakers at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson on North Mechanic Street at 7 p.m.

The directors are Jackson native Justin Henry and David Kirkman from Ferguson, Missouri. Henry directed three short films that will be shown at the convention: “Orion,” “Oracle” and “Exypnos.”

Kirkman’s film “Underneath: Children of the Sun” will also be screened.

Con Con is a long-running convention that highlights different elements of science fiction. The 2023 edition’s theme is Afrofuturism, which blends science fiction with African heritage and culture.

For more information about the convention, visit jxnconcon.org.