Jackson College to distribute emergency assistance to eligible students from CARES Act

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson College students who incurred qualifying expenses related to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for emergency aid.

Funding will come from the College’s share of the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Jackson College received $3.89 million from the CARES Act, passed in March, with half allocated for student assistance and half allocated for institutional support. College leaders have been waiting for further guidance from the Department of Education on how to distribute the funds.

Jackson College has decided that the entire $3.89 million will be distributed to students in the form of direct cash payments ($1.94 million) and distance learning scholarships (applied directly to students’ accounts) during this conversion to all-online learning ($1.94 million).

“The College really just wanted to help students. The students can get a cash payment, but also all students will get a scholarship to cover the additional online fees for both the spring and fall semesters,” said Jeremy Frew, vice president of Student Services. “We are excited to move forward with this initiative and work with our students to fulfill their academic goals.”

Grants of $500 will be awarded to eligible students. Students may now apply for these emergency assistance grants on the Jackson College website, https://www.jccmi.edu/cares-act/. Examples of expenses that may be eligible through this emergency funding: childcare, health care, mental health, food, textbooks, school supplies, utilities, housing, transportation and technology.

Students must be enrolled in a financial aid-eligible course at Jackson College in the current semester and be eligible for financial aid to apply. Eligibility for financial aid is determined by the results of a student filing a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and demonstrating satisfactory academic progress.

Eligible students may apply one time per semester, for both spring 2020 and fall 2020 semesters. Any student who has not completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the application is available at www.fafsa.ed.gov. It is estimated that during the spring 2020 term, 1,121 students at Jackson College are eligible.

For more information, please visit the website at https://www.jccmi.edu/cares-act/.