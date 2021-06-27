Jackson College urges employees to continue working from home due to fire damages

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– On June 24, 2021, Jackson College’s boiler room caught fire amid electrical problems.

Jackson College that night sent out an advisory message saying they believe the fire started due to a power surge, the electrical transformer in the boiler room of the potter center caught fire.

According to the advisory, several fire departments responded to the scene quickly, and 6 News reported some of the fire departments on scene were Summit Township, JFD, Spring Arbor, Liberty Township, Black-Leoni, and JDART.



Jackson College sent out another advisory message today stating all employees should continue working from home.

The message says the fourth floor of the Potter Center was impacted and urges employees other than people working for facilities, security, and food service to work from home.



The ABC Daycare and JPEC buildings remain open to the public; however, the campus remains closed to visitors.