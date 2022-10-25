LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a team made up of moms, dads, sons, and daughters who all grew up in Jackson. Today, they all share a vision for a better future.

“We want to see racial equity embedded in our policies and in our practices and in the way that we govern here in the city of Jackson,” said Chair of the Racial Equity Commission Kesha Hamilton.

The group is working alongside City Council to create and promote opportunities in three key areas.

“Look at our demographics and making sure that all of the policies, all of the practices, all of the things that we have they are equitable, the access is equal and accessible and equitable to everyone,” said Chief Equity Officer for the City of Jackson, John Willis.

For moms like Daveda Quinn she says it’s what she’s been through in her own life that inspired her to be a part of the group.

“I have seen the disparities in their lives and in my life and when the opportunity came for me to work with this commission to help the entire city I was all on board,” said Quinn.

Quinn says for her it starts by taking a look at the root causes of income gaps in the city.

“I still see that most people are living in poverty, under $25,000 a year.”

A new study from the Jackson Collaborative Network points out that 49% of black children are currently living in poverty in Jackson County compared to 16% of white children, with 8% of black residents not living in stable housing within the last three months. Group leaders say those are just some of the issues they’ll be looking at with the hope that together they can make an impact.

“Everything you faced can’t be changed, but nothing can be changed until it’s faced,” said Willis.

The group is set to have a meet and greet they are calling “More than a Talk.” That’s set for November 3rd at the Martin Luther King Center at 5:30.