Jackson Community Food Pantry faces obstacles

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Community Food Pantry gave away all of their food today after having to suddenly close due to a health emergency. Today, the clean-up process began.

“At the end of the month I get short on food and I know that if I come up here I will get what I need,” said Jackson resident Anita Manser.

It’s an issue hitting the city of Jackson hard: food insecurity.

Manser isn’t the only one who relies on the food pantry to stay full.

“Most of the people that come here live close by so they can walk, and I think it would affect people if they did close,” said Manser.

The pantry shut down temporarily last month when around 200 pounds of chicken fell on the floor and thawed, sitting there for about five days, being that the pantry isn’t open every day.

They wanted to make sure their food was safe, so they closed for the time being until today.

“We are doing a give away for all the food that’s in the pantry until it’s gone,” said volunteer Katrina Strub. “The carpets have to be torn out, the ceiling tiles have to go, the walls have to be painted, everything, all of the fixtures, the shelves, the freezers, everything has to be sanitized before we can do our regular Wednesday pantry again.”

Manser plans to stand behind the pantry until that day comes.

“Just knowing that I can come here makes me feel really good,” said Manser.

The pantry hopes to officially re-open within the next few weeks.

The Jackson Community Food Pantry serves more than 1,000 households in the city and costs about $6,000 a month to keep open.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.