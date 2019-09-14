Jackson community promotes positive recovery

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A community in Jackson came together today in hopes to bridge the gap between corrections officers and those working to turn their lives around.

“This personally touches me because I was incarcerated at a time in my life and I was able to overcome that and to become a productive citizen in the community,” said Aaron Cypret, the program coordinator for the Jackson Area Recovery Community.

The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse says 65 percent of the U.S. prison population is addicted to drugs or alcohol.

For many people in Jackson, including Cypret, it’s an every day passion to lower that statistic.

“I’ve changed my life from the way I used to be and now here we are together having a fun event out in the community with family and friends,” said Cypret.

The Jackson Area Recovery Community played a game of baseball today against the Michigan Department of Corrections in hopes to break the stigma between the two groups.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness out here and we’re trying to break down some barriers and have a good community event,” said Lisa Hendricks, the supervisor of Jackson Circuit Court Probation.

“I lost my son two years ago to an overdose,” said Keena Fehr.

Fehr attended the game in support and says she wants to help others recover from substance use disorders just as much as they want to help her heal.

“Not only am I helping them in their recovery, but it helps me in my grief recovery that there’s so much love that these people have and the community needs to know that these are good people and we need to stand behind them,” said Fehr.

