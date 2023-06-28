JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Air quality in Jackson County is now rated higher than 200 on the Air Quality Index, and is considered “very unhealthy.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued an air quality alert for the area, due to high levels of fine particulate in the air.

The East Lansing Fire Department also put out a notice recommending community members to stay indoors with their windows closed.

The air pollution is caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Ingham County air quality was similarly rated earlier this week.

With an Air Quality Index rating of this level, people are being advised to choose less strenuous activities and to shorten their time outdoors.

People with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults, children and teens should avoid all strenuous activities, and to consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling.