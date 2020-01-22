Jackson County Animal Shelter: patrolling increase at Frost Elementary School

CLARIFIES IDENTIFICATIONS – A Chicago Animal Care and Control inspector, right, and a warden from Cook County Animal Control fan out around the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park to look for a possible coyote den, Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020. A 5-year-old boy and a man were bitten in separate attacks this week by animals that city officials suspect were coyotes. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Jackson, Mich. –WLNS

The Jackson County Animal Shelter announced on its Facebook page that animal control patrols will be increased daily at the Frost Elementary School.

The portion of road that will be more closely monitored is bordered by Brown St. to the west, Morell St. to the north, West Ave. to the east and High St. to the south.

The post read that dogs running along the street will not be tolerated. If your dog is out, it will be picked up with citations and fines will be issued.

The shelter officials said this is a public safety issue.