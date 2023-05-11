JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — As Thursday marks the end of the federal public health emergency for COVID-19, Jackson County is announcing the end of certain pandemic services and the continuation of others.

Services that are ending along with the federal emergency include federal reporting requirements for negative COVID-19 tests; V-safe Vaccine text messages; mandated insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing and federally expanded Medicaid eligibility.

Public health agencies will continue providing certain guidance and resources, officials said.

COVID-19 “will continue to be monitored and investigated across the U.S., and mitigation measures are still required to ensure employers and schools keep employees and community members safe,” said Stephanie Baker of the Jackson County Health Department.

Agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will still collect hospital case data, death rates and wastewater monitoring data to monitor effectiveness of current COVID preventive and strategies.

“The CDC emphasizes that COVID-19 remains a significant public health concern and urges everyone to continue following the recommended prevention measures, including vaccination, mask-wearing and social distancing,” Baker said.

The CDC also still recommends self-isolation while sick and self-monitoring for signs of illness after exposure to COVID-19.