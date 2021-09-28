Jackson County bird tests positive for West Nile Virus

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A bird in Jackson County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV,) reports the Jackson County Health Department.

While there are no positive cases of WNV in Jackson County, 28 cases in humans have been found in Michigan.

This positive case is the first discovery of WNV in any species in Jackson County.

“This recent laboratory confirmation of West Nile Virus serves as an indicator that the virus is active in the birds and mosquitoes in Jackson County,” said Don Hayduk, Environmental Health Division Director in a press release. “Since we have yet to have a hard frost and temperatures are still warm, mosquito activity is still occurring and the risk of contracting WNV still exists.”

The Jackson County Health Department issued the following guidance for avoiding WNV and other arboviruses spread by mosquitos.