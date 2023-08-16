JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill its vacancies now through Sept. 1.

The following are vacant:

PUBLIC SAFETY & TRANSPORTATION 8am

Board Name Position Type Term Expiration Region 2 Planning Commission Public Seat 12/2023

GENERAL GOVERNMENT 10am

Board Name Position Type Term Expiration None at this time

HUMAN SERVICES 12pm Noon

Board Name Position Type Term Expiration Sanitary Code Board of Appeals Installer-Alternate 01/2024

The application deadline is 4:00 p.m. on Sep. 1.

Each Committee will review applications at their Sept. 11 meeting at the time designated above. Appointments will be made Sep. 19 at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

Applications are available and can be submitted here. They are also available on the 1st floor of the County Tower Building (120 W. Michigan Avenue) and can be left in the lobby drop box. Applications can also be mailed to the same address, faxed to 517-780-4755, or emailed to kwhiteaker@mijackson.org.