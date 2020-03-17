Some Jackson County buildings closed to the public March 18-31

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning on March 18, several Jackson County Buildings will be closed to the public.

The temporary closure will last until March 31, 2020.

While buildings might be closed, several services will continue.

The county administrator is encouraging businesses to conduct transactions online, through phone and email if necessary.

These efforts are made in part of reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Additionally, non-essential meetings in county spaces are suspended. Please follow-up with meeting organizers to determine meeting details as meetings may be continued in an online/telephone format. Many services provided by the affected departments can be accomplished online, by phone, or email. Departments will remain staffed during regular business hours. Our goal is to make these necessary changes with the least amount of disruption to services.



Please note: the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will be holding their regularly scheduled March 17, 2020 meeting at 7 p.m. All Board of Commissioner meetings are available on YouTube and via live stream. Live streaming is available at: https://www.mijackson.org/822/MyJacksonStream.