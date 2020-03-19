Jackson County Chamber of Commerce to answer financial questions on Facebook Live at 1p.m.

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo a man puts his Visa card on a stack of cards for a split check at a restaurant in New Orleans. Knowledge is power when it comes to finances. Still, most people don’t know exactly where their money goes. Tracking your spending for one month will help you identify habits and spot excess expenses, says Colin Walsh, CEO of Varo, an online bank. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Live Facebook Event today at 1p.m. to answer any financial questions you may have during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Questions will be taken from from John Waldron, President of County National Bank and Dan Machnik, Managing Partner of Willis & Machnik Financial Services, LLC.

The COVID-19 Financial Questions Round Table features County National Bank President, John Waldron and Managing Partner of Willis & Machnik, Dan Machnik.

John and Dan will discuss the financial impact of COVID-19 and will field questions from the virtual audience.

The link to the Facebook event is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1373663569472229/