Jackson County Chamber of Commerce to answer financial questions on Facebook Live at 1p.m.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Live Facebook Event today at 1p.m. to answer any financial questions you may have during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Questions will be taken from from John Waldron, President of County National Bank and Dan Machnik, Managing Partner of Willis & Machnik Financial Services, LLC.
The COVID-19 Financial Questions Round Table features County National Bank President, John Waldron and Managing Partner of Willis & Machnik, Dan Machnik.
John and Dan will discuss the financial impact of COVID-19 and will field questions from the virtual audience.
The link to the Facebook event is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1373663569472229/