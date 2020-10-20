Jackson County commissioners to vote on budget that will cut millions

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – We’re expecting commissioners in Jackson County to meet virtually later this evening to vote on its upcoming budget with a goal to close its multi-million dollar budget gap.

The county has identified a budget shortage of $2.4 million for 2021 which is largely due to revenues lost from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to records, county officials proposed nearly $3 million in changes to address the general fund shortfall that include cuts to wages and benefits in several departments.

Officials say, between $500,000 and $600,000 was also saved earlier this year through work-share programs and employee furloughs.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.